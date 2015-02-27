By Stephen Eisenhammer
| RIO DE JANEIRO
RIO DE JANEIRO Feb 27 Brazil's judicial
obmudswoman has removed the judge presiding over the criminal
proceedings against entrepreneur Eike Batista citing media
reports that he had been driving one of the fallen tycoon's
seized automobiles.
Flavio Roberto de Souza, who had been presiding over
Batista's trial for insider trading, was photographed driving
Batista's white Porsche Cayenne by Brazilian daily Extra.
He later told Brazilian financial daily Valor Economico that
he had been driving the car because the federal police had no
safe place for it and he was worried it would be "exposed to
sun, rain and possible damage."
A number of vehicles and luxury goods belonging to Batista,
who was once Brazil's richest man, were confiscated by police
following concerns he had been selling or donating assets frozen
as part of the insider trading case.
"From various interviews, it is evident that the federal
judge has ignored the Ethical Code of the Magistrate," Nancy
Andrighi, head of the oversight body for Brazil's judicial
system known as the CNJ, said in a statement late on Thursday
explaining her decision to remove Souza earlier in the day.
Her ruling cited the judge's use of a car which had been
impounded from Batista, the CNJ said.
Batista's case will now be redistributed at random to a new
judge.
The move is a victory for Batista's lawyer Sergio Bermudes
who had been trying to get judge Souza taken off the case,
arguing he had a bias against Batista.
Batista lost almost everything as his EBX conglomerate fell
apart and his flagship oil firm OGX filed for Latin America's
largest bankruptcy in 2013. The business magnate, whose rise and
fall have mirrored Brazil's own fortunes, recently resigned as
chairman of Oleo E Gas Participações SA, as OGX is
now known.
Prosecutors accuse Batista of selling 236 million reais ($85
million) of OGX stock based on privileged information that its
offshore oil fields would miss production forecasts. Batista
denies selling the stock based on insider information, and says
he was legally obliged to sell it to pay off debt.
(Editing by W Simon)