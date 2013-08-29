(Reformatting headline, no change to text)
* OGX may swap debt for stock, Folha de S. Paulo reports
* Debt swap would dilute investors, end Batista control
* Batista leaves LLX board
By Jeb Blount and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
RIO DE JANEIRO, Aug 28 Shares of Brazilian oil
company OGX SA fell 17 percent on Wednesday after more signs
emerged that its beleaguered controlling shareholder, Eike
Batista, was not only losing control of the company but most of
his empire.
The local Folha de S.Paulo newspaper said on Wednesday that
Batista planned to swap $3.6 billion in OGX Petróleo e Gás
Participações bonds for shares, while giving up his controlling
stake.
Batista also on Wednesday resigned his seat on the board of
port operator LLX Logística SA.
Shares of OGX had already plunged nearly 15
percent on Tuesday, when the company was forced to abandon nine
oil exploration blocks and cracks in an $850 million deal to
sell a stake in its Tubarão Martelo block to the Malaysian state
oil company Petronas started to appear.
Batista had already left the board of MPX Energia SA
, a power company, which is now controlled by German
utility E.ON SE.
Batista, who was ranked No. 7 on Forbes magazine's list of
billionaires last year, has seen his fortune shrink by more than
$25 billion over the past 18 months.
After falling as much as 22 percent in early trading on
Wednesday, OGX trimmed losses to close down 17.4 percent at 57
centavos, a three-week low.
OGX released a statement late on Wednesday in an apparent
effort to calm markets, saying that Petronas had "no right to
delay closing" the deal until after the completion of the
Brazilian company's debt restructuring plan.
OGX needs the cash from the sale to keep drilling for oil
and stay current on about $3.6 billion of bonds.
The bonds-for-shares swap, as reported by the Folha, would
not only remove Batista from control but also reduce existing
shareholders' stakes in the oil company, once Brazil's
second-biggest by market value.
"An operation like this would dilute the existing
shareholders base," said Felipe Rocha, stock analyst at Omar
Camargo Corretora, a Curitiba, Brazil brokerage.
Much of the market value of the companies in Batista's
empire, which were once worth as much as $60 billion, has
evaporated over the past year after they suffered from project
delays, mounting debt and dwindling confidence.
WORST BOND PERFORMERS
Prices on OGX's 2018 and 2022 bonds have
tumbled more than 80 percent this year alone, making them the
worst-performing emerging-market bonds in the period, according
to Thomson Reuters data. The bonds fell after OGX's first oil
field failed to meet output expectations, reducing the revenue
needed for planned expansion and to pay debt.
Credit agencies consider OGX bonds at high risk of default.
Expectation of debt-for-stock swap comes after a dozen
investment funds formed a creditors' committee and picked
investment bank Rothschild to advise on a potential debt
restructuring.
OGX recently hired Blackstone Group LP to help the
ailing oil producer review its capital structure.
Batista will be replaced as chairman of port operator LLX by
Roberto D'Araújo Senna, who was already in his second term as a
board member, according to a securities filing.
Batista's departure from LLX comes after Washington
D.C.-based EIG Global Energy Partners agreed on Aug. 14 to
invest 1.3 billion reais ($548 million) in it, providing enough
cash to help finish the company's Port of Açu north of Rio de
Janeiro.
After rising as much as 3.66 percent in early trading in São
Paulo on Wednesday, LLX stock reversed gains to fall 2.44
percent to 1.60 reais, its lowest close in a week.
($1 = 2.37 Brazilian reais)
