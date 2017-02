RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 24 Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista's 0leo E Gas Participacoes SA, formerly known as OGX, has reached a deal with the majority of holders in a total of $3.8 billion in bonds, the company said in a statement late on Tuesday.

OGX said the deal will allow the Rio de Janeiro-based oil and gas company to move forward with a restructuring. The company filed for Latin America's biggest bankruptcy protection program in October. (Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Gary Hill)