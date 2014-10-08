By Jeb Blount
| RIO DE JANEIRO
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 8 A year after the epic
collapse of his industrial empire, Brazilian tycoon Eike
Batista's financial and legal troubles appear far from over.
Once worth more than $30 billion and listed as the world's
eighth-richest man by Forbes Magazine, Batista says his debts
now exceed his assets by $1 billion and the value of his
remaining stakes in the oil, shipbuilding, mining and
transportation companies he founded continues to shrink.
Batista also faces criminal and regulatory investigations
into suspected insider trading and fraud.
On Monday, a judge ordered Batista, who has repeatedly
denied any wrongdoing, to testify on Nov. 18, the first step in
a legal saga that experts say could drag on for months, if not
years.
At the hearing, he will be asked to explain his 2013 sale of
236 million reais ($98 million) of stock in OGX Petróleo e Gas
Participacoes SA, his now-bankrupt oil company, as
well as his failure to keep a promise to invest $1 billion in
the collapsing venture. OGX's name has since been changed to
Oleo e Gas Participacoes SA.
The judge who has agreed to hear the case has also frozen
1.5 billion reais in assets belonging to Batista and his family,
a move that threatens to further crimp a lifestyle already
stripped of its private jets, helicopters and speed boats.
Since filing for Latin America's largest-ever corporate
bankruptcy last October, the once ubiquitous Batista has largely
disappeared from the public eye, retreating to his mountainside
mansion and the company of family, close aides and advisers.
Batista and his attorney Sergio Bermudes declined repeated
interview requests.
"I was born a child of the middle class," Batista told the
Folha de S.Paulo newspaper last month in his first public
comments in nearly a year. "To return to that, it's something
for me, you know, obviously it's a huge reversal for the
family."
In Brazil, where many have gawked happily on social media as
his EBX Group crumbled, those comments were widely ridiculed as
a sign that Batista's period of enormous wealth and power had
left him out of touch with the real world.
Batista responded with a series of tweets, his first in
months, vowing his respect and understanding of the middle
class.
Those were soon followed by rumors he had appointed the man
responsible for his hair implants to the EBX board.
The rumor was proven false, but only after Batista fired off
some defiant tweets that ended: "It's not true ... here's a
fresh rumor: neither my masseuse or my dermatologist are being
considered for any position on the board."
In his heyday as Brazil's best-known entrepreneur, Batista
liked to boast that his businesses were "idiot proof" and that
he would inevitably become the world's richest man.
When critics questioned claims that his ventures were a sure
bet, he would laugh and shrug them off as envious naysayers.
His touchy replies to the recent barrage on social media has
friends, associates and family members concerned, according to
people who know him.
"Doesn't he realize it's time to shut up?," asked a person
directly involved in Batista's affairs who declined to be named.
"We all respect him, and he's working like crazy to salvage
something from the mess, but it's always his mouth that gets him
into trouble, you'd think he'd have learned."
JAIL TIME UNLIKELY
The hearing before a Rio de Janeiro federal judge next month
will focus on what, how and when Batista told investors about
share sales and investment promises. The insider trading case
will partly turn on comments Batista allegedly made in May and
June 2013 on Twitter championing OGX when the share price was
plummeting and he was selling stock in the company.
Shortly after, OGX announced that it wouldn't be able to
produce as much oil as expected from several offshore fields.
Batista has said that he was legally obliged to sell the
stock to pay debts, not because he had lost confidence in the
company. The court will also consider whether he knew or
properly informed investors about studies showing difficulties
with OGX's first oil fields when the company was declaring them
commercially viable to regulators.
In addition, the judge will try to ascertain whether Batista
and OGX were in the right when they decided not to honor a $1
billion investment pledge. Batista has said the collapse of his
empire made it impossible for him to honor the pledge, and that
he was misled about the true promise of OGX oil fields by
company executives.
If convicted of insider trading and market manipulation,
Batista could face one to five years in jail and fines up to
three times the amount of any benefit he earned in his
supposedly illicit actions. Prosecutors allege his actions cost
investors 1.5 billion reais.
But jail time is extremely rare for first-time offenders in
Brazil, especially those convicted of white-collar crimes.
The biggest risk Batista seems to face is to his reputation
and pocketbook, since he looks sure to be tied up in costly
litigation for years, legal experts said.
Meanwhile, Batista has been selling assets to pay debt. In
August he moved to pay $2 billion to Mubadala Development Co
PJSC by transferring 10.5 percent of port operator
Prumo Logística SA and iron ore miner MMX Mineração e
Metálicos SA to the Abu Dhabi government investment
fund.
The restructuring of OGX is expected to be completed soon,
after which his once controlling stake will drop to near zero.
His decline has also had a direct impact on his beloved
hometown, Rio de Janeiro.
As Batista ran out of cash, he stopped funding community
policing programs in Rio shanty towns, leaving police without
part of their budget for equipment and undermining a program
credited with reducing crime.
He also pulled support for sewage projects designed to clean
up Guanabara Bay and Rio's post-card lagoon, the venues for
sailing and rowing at the 2016 Olympic Games. His private jets,
now sold, are no longer available to organizers.
The renovations of the historic Hotel Gloria and Gloria
Marina, both expected to be used in the Olympics, are stalled,
and he has pulled out of a group that was slated to run Rio's
storied soccer stadium, the Maracanã.
"It's easy to laugh at his troubles, but his decline isn't
really funny," said Fernando Zilveti, a lawyer and finance
professor at the Getulio Vargas Foundation in Sao Paulo. "He
made lots of mistakes, but he also faced huge challenges."
($1 = 2.40 Brazilian reais)
(Editing by Todd Benson and Kieran Murray)