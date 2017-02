NEW YORK, Sept 23 Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista told Reuters on Friday that his oil company OGX is no longer interested in selling stakes in offshore oil fields.

Batista also said OGX is on the verge of signing a crude supply contract with a "top 3" global refining company.

He also said that Brazil's government probably seeks a long-term exchange rate of 1.65-1.75 reais per U.S. dollar, well below today's rate of 1.84. (Reporting by Brian Ellsworth, Joshua Schneyer and Matt Daily; Editing by David Gregorio)