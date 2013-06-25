BRIEF-Savanna agrees to be bought by Western Energy Services Corp
* Savanna announces agreement for the acquisition of Savanna by Western Energy Services Corp. and unanimously recommends rejection of total's amended unsolicited offer for Savanna
RIO DE JANEIRO, June 25 Brazil's Eike Batista is seeking to sell his stakes in iron ore, coal and gold mining companies as he tries to raise cash to pay debt and finance investment in his EBX Group industrial conglomerate, a source linked to EBX told Reuters on Tuesday.
Batista is trying to sell all or part of his 27 percent stake in MMX Mineração e Metálicos SA, his 62 percent stake in CCX Carvão da Colombia SA and his AUX gold mining company, the source said.
* Announces strategic acquisition of Savanna Energy Services Corp.
MILAN, March 8 Exxonmobil said on Thursday it had agreed to buy a 25 percent stake in the giant Mozambique gas field of Italian major Eni for about $2.8 billion.