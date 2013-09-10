Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista may sell his remaining stock in
electricity generator MPX Energia SA, MPX said in a
securities filing Tuesday, a move that could ease cash and debt
problems at his EBX oil, port, energy and shipbuilding group.
Batista stepped down as chairman of MPX in July after German
conglomerate E.ON agreed to buy new shares in the company to
finance expansion and pay debt. The E.ON deal diluted Batista's
stake in MPX to 24 percent from 54 percent, ending Batista's
control.
The decision to sell his MPX stock is part of a wider effort
by Batista to restructure his holdings. The value of the six
publicly traded companies in EBX have collapsed over the past
year because of missed production and profit targets.
Local media have reported that E.ON has hired Goldman Sachs
to find potential buyers for Batista's stock in MPX.
Last week, MPX sold 28.2 million shares in a private
placement at a price of 6.45 reais each, adding to 601.2 million
reais previously raised.
The shares were acquired by Brazilian investment bank Grupo
BTG Pactual SA and E.ON.
No contract for Batista's stake sale has yet been signed,
the filing said.
MPX rose 2.9 percent to 6.07 reais in mid-day trading in Sao
Paulo. Earlier it rose as high as 6.30 reais, its highest
intra-day price in more than a month.