RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 23 Brazil's OGX Petroleo e
Gas Pariticipações SA, the cash-strapped oil company
controlled by Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista, expects to start
output from its Tubarão Martelo offshore oil field by the end of
November, two sources with direct knowledge of OGX operations
told Reuters.
The company has begun linking up the field's completed
production wells to the OSX-3 floating production, storage and
offloading platform (FPSO), the sources said. The vessel is
owned by Batista's OSX Brasil SA shipyard and
ship-leasing company.
If Batista can start production soon it may ease his efforts
to reach an agreement with OGX creditors to renegotiate about $5
billion of debt.
OGX's press office did not immediately answer calls seeking
comment.
