BRIEF-Sycamore Partners acquires the Limited's Brand and related intellectual property
RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO Oct 29 Brazil's OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações SA ended talks with holders of $3.6 billion of its bonds due in 2018 and 2022 after failing to reach an agreement to restructure the debt following months of negotiations, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.
OGX, controlled by former billionaire Eike Batista, is preparing to file for bankruptcy protection in a Brazilian court as early as Tuesday, three sources with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Monday.
The Rio de Janeiro-based company faces the end of a 30-day grace period to deposit $44.5 million of interest payments into bondholder accounts later this week. (Reporting by Jeb Blount and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
Feb 24 Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello met with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Friday, to discuss his efforts to "put Puerto Rico's financial house in order" since taking office on Jan. 2, according to a statement from the governor's office.