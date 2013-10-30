UK JUDGE QUASHES LONDON TRANSPORT BODY TFL REQUIREMENT FOR PRIVATE HIRE FIRMS SUCH AS UBER TO HAVE A 24/7 CALL CENTRE
UK JUDGE QUASHES LONDON TRANSPORT BODY TFL REQUIREMENT FOR PRIVATE HIRE FIRMS SUCH AS UBER TO HAVE A 24/7 CALL CENTRE
RIO DE JANEIRO Oct 30 Brazilian oil company OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações SA filed a petition for bankruptcy protection in a Rio de Janeiro court on Wednesday, a spokeswoman for the court's press office said.
Reuters had earlier reported the filing by Rio de Janeiro-based OGX citing a source with direct knowledge of the situation.
The case will be heard in the 4th Corporate Section of the Justice Tribunal of Rio de Janeiro State, the spokeswoman said. The case number is 0377620-56.2013.8.19.0001.
UK JUDGE QUASHES LONDON TRANSPORT BODY TFL REQUIREMENT FOR PRIVATE HIRE FIRMS SUCH AS UBER TO HAVE A 24/7 CALL CENTRE
* Files for common stock offering of up to $50.0 million - SEC Filing Source text: [http://bit.ly/2llL4zJ] Further company coverage:
WARSAW, March 3 New car registrations in Poland jumped 12.5 percent last month from a year earlier to their highest February level in at least 16 years, as a growing economy prompted more companies to purchase cars, data from the Samar research institute showed on Friday.