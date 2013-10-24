SAO PAULO Oct 24 Brazilian oil producer OGX
Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA is in talks to sell
its stake in eight natural gas fields in the country as a means
to raise cash before possibly filing for bankruptcy protection,
newspaper Folha de S. Paulo said on Thursday.
OGX, which holds a 66.7 percent stake in gas producer OGX
Maranhao, is negotiating with energy company Eneva SA
, which holds the remaining share, Folha said, without
saying how it obtained the information. The sale could yield
between $100 million and $120 million for OGX, the report said.
A spokeswoman for OGX, which is controlled by former
billionaire Eike Batista, declined to comment on the report,
while Reuters was unable to reach press representatives at
Eneva.
OGX is considering seeking court protection from creditors
as it runs out of cash to bring offshore oilfields on line and
make its debt payments.
The money raised from the OGX Maranhao sale could help
garner creditor support, but those funds would only come in
December, most likely after the bankruptcy filing would occur,
Folha reported.
Under Brazilian law, a company that files for bankruptcy
protection has up to 60 days to present a restructuring plan to
creditors and the court.
Eneva was formerly known as MPX Energia SA, and Batista had
a controlling stake in it until June.
Germany's E.ON SE is the largest shareholder in
Eneva, with a 38 percent stake, while Batista still holds about
27 percent.
