By Jeb Blount and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, Oct 29 OGX Petróleo e
Gas Participações SA, the cash-strapped Brazilian oil
company controlled by former billionaire Eike Batista, said on
Tuesday that debt restructuring talks with holders of $3.6
billion in bonds ended with no agreement.
The announcement, made in a predawn securities filing, came
just hours after Reuters reported that OGX was preparing to file
for bankruptcy protection in a Rio de Janeiro court as early as
Tuesday, according to three sources with direct knowledge of the
situation.
The company did not say why the talks collapsed. But sources
close to the negotiations told Reuters in recent days that areas
of disagreement between Batista, management and creditors ranged
from the scope of a potential capital injection to the terms of
a Batista departure from OGX, which has total debt of over $5
billion.
OGX needs about $250 million of new funding to keep
operating through April 2014, the company said in a presentation
to bond holders during negotiations and in a posting on its
website. Without new funding, the Rio de Janeiro-based company
said it expects to run out of cash in the last week of December.
OGX's shares and bonds slumped in the wake of the
announcement. Its stock closed down more than 20 percent in São
Paulo on Tuesday, adding to a 90 percent-plus plunge this year.
The price on its 8.375 percent bond due April 2022
slid to 9 cents on the dollar, down from about 10
cents on Monday and near an all-time low of 6 cents earlier this
month.
OGX bonds are down 89 percent this year, the
worst-performing bonds among emerging market corporate debt,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Once the flagship company of Batista's sprawling industrial
and commodities empire, OGX's failure to meet expected oil
output targets caused investors to doubt its ability to come up
with enough revenue to service its debts and finance new
exploration. That, in turn, sparked a domino effect that forced
Batista to start dismantling his Grupo EBX conglomerate to raise
cash to pay debt.
The meltdown of EBX - which included a port operator and a
shipbuilder as well as mining, energy and entertainment
companies - is a dramatic change of fortune for the 56-year-old
Batista, who just 18 months ago ranked as the world's
seventh-wealthiest person. His rapid decline has also become a
symbol of Brazil's own economic woes after the end of a
decade-long boom that made it one of the world's hottest
emerging economies.
OGX declined to comment further on the end of the debt talks
or a potential bankruptcy protection filing.
Late on Tuesday, the company announced that Gilberto
Carvalho Lima, a 35-year veteran in the business and with the
company since 2011, would take over as its new exploration
director, maintaining appearances at least that operations would
go on.
Brazil's eight-year-old bankruptcy law is similar to Chapter
11 bankruptcy protection in the United States, and would give
OGX a chance to reduce its liabilities and emerge as a going
concern.
Talks with a creditors' committee formed by half a dozen
investment funds kicked off in August, as dwindling confidence
in Batista's ability to shore up OGX caused its bonds to slump.
Pacific Investment Management Co, the world's largest bond fund
manager known as Pimco, and BlackRock Inc are on the
committee, whose members own more than half of OGX's outstanding
bonds.
Officials at Pimco and BlackRock in Newport Beach,
California, and New York, respectively, could not be immediately
reached for a comment.
LARGEST IN LATIN AMERICA
If OGX does seek court protection from creditors, it would
be the largest-ever corporate bankruptcy filing in Latin
America, according to Thomson Reuters data. The decision whether
to file comes as a 30-day grace period for OGX to pay $44.5
million in interest to investors is about to expire.
OGX wants to exclude its OGX Maranhão natural gas unit from
a bankruptcy protection filing, a source close to the situation
told Reuters on Monday. Power producer Eneva SA
reached a deal on Monday with OGX Maranhão's creditor banks to
buy up to 66.7 percent of the unit should parent company OGX
fail to honor its debts.
Eneva was previously known as MPX Energia SA, which was part
of the EBX conglomerate. Batista, who founded the company,
remains part of Eneva's controlling group alongside Germany's
E.ON.
If an OGX bankruptcy request is approved by a court, the
company will have 60 days to come up with a corporate
restructuring plan. The company's creditors, as well as the
judge overseeing the case, will then have 30 days to endorse or
reject the plan.
OGX had buyout and financial advisory firm Angra Partners,
Blackstone Group LP and Lazard Ltd as advisors in
the negotiations with bondholders. The creditors' committee
hired investment-banking firm Rothschild and law firms Cleary
Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP and Pinheiro Neto Advogados to
advise members on the talks.
During talks, OGX and the bondholders discussed a potential
$150 million credit line aimed at funding the company's
exploration campaign for a few more months. But there was
disagreement over Batista's plan to cut OGX's debt by offering
bondholders a stake in the company as well as the terms of his
potential departure from the company, sources said.
($1 = 2.18 Brazilian reais)
