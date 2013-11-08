SAO PAULO Nov 8 OGX Petróleo e Gas
Participações SA, the Brazilian oil company
controlled by former billionaire Eike Batista that filed for
bankruptcy protection last month, will likely be renamed Oleo e
Gas Brasil SA, according to a filing release late on Thursday.
Board members will vote on the proposed name change at a
meeting on Nov. 26. The new name would remove the trademark
letter X that stood for "multiplication of wealth" and branded
all the companies in Batista's crumbling industrial empire.
Shareholders will also have to ratify the company's Oct. 30
bankruptcy protection request, the largest ever in Latin
America, and approve the sale of unit OGX Maranhão. OGX has a
$5.1 billion debt load, mostly owed to foreign bondholders.
Batista, who once claimed he would become the world's
richest man, has seen his personal fortune reduced by over $30
billion in the last 18 months as the share prices of his listed
companies tumbled. OGX was the flagship of Batista's Grupo EBX
conglomerate, but it has struggled to produce oil.
Power generator MPX Energia SA was renamed Eneva SA
in September after German utility E.ON SE
increased its stake in the firm.
Batista's shipbuilder OSX Brasil SA could file
for bankruptcy protection from creditors at any time, according
to sources with knowledge of the firm's plans.
(Reporting by Roberta Vilas Boas and Cesar Bianconi; Writing by
Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)