BRIEF-Genenews announces settlement agreement with HDL Liquidating Trust
SAO PAULO Dec 6 Brazil's OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações SA, controlled by former billionaire Eike Batista, has started production in its Tubarão Martelo oil field.
Batista's shipbuilder, OSX Brasil SA, said in a filing on Friday that its floating production storage and offloading vessel OSX-3 started producing oil in blocks BM-C-39 and BM-C-40 of the field.
Brazilian judges have accepted bankruptcy protection requests from OSX and OGX, which has struggled to reach lofty production goals and was OSX's only big customer. (Reporting by Caroline Stauffer; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
CHICAGO, March 9 Four individual investors of Peabody Energy Corp are accusing the company, certain hedge funds and other parties involved in the coal producer's Chapter 11 bankruptcy of breaching their fiduciary duties, according to a lawsuit filed on Thursday.
NEW YORK, March 9 Puerto Rico's federally appointed fiscal oversight board rejected on Thursday a fiscal turnaround plan proposed by Governor Ricardo Rossello, saying it did not comply with PROMESA, the restructuring law passed last year by the U.S. Congress.