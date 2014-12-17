SAO PAULO Dec 17 Creditors approved Brazilian
shipbuilder OSX Brasil SA's revamped plan to emerge from
bankruptcy late on Wednesday, giving a boost to efforts by
controlling shareholder Eike Batista to keep the company afloat
while refinancing over $2.6 billion in debt.
OSX's own bankruptcy protection plan, as well as those from
subsidiaries OSX Construção Naval SA and OSX Serviços
Operacionais Ltda, were approved by an assembly of creditors in
Rio de Janeiro, according to a securities filing. OSX had
introduced a revamped plan a month ago.
The plan still requires approval from a Rio bankruptcy court
and from state-controlled lender Caixa Econômica Federal, with
which OSX Construção Naval still has a loan in arrears, the
filing said.
The company is one of the four firms founded by Batista that
sought protection from creditors in the wake of the collapse of
Grupo EBX, the former billionaire' s commodities, energy and
logistics empire. OSX first requested bankruptcy protection in
November of last year.
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Grant McCool)