OSX Brasil SA, the Brazilian shipbuilder controlled by former billionaire Eike Batista, ousted its chief executive Marcelo Gomes on Friday and called a shareholders meeting to approve a bankruptcy protection filing, the company said in a securities filing.

The company plans to file for bankruptcy protection while studying ways to keep one of its units out of the insolvency procedure, sources told Reuters this week. The filing is expected to take place next week. (Reporting by Sabrina Lorenzi; Editing by Gary Hill)