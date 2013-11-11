BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "FinTech" payments technology for Chase Pay
* JPMorgan Chase to acquire MCX "Fintech" payments technology for Chase Pay
RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 11 OSX Brasil SA, the Brazilian shipbuilder controlled by former billionaire Eike Batista, filed on Monday for bankruptcy protection, according to a company spokesperson.
Earlier a source told Reuters of the filing, as the company followed through with plans announced on Friday.
* BT jumps after network separation deal (Adds details, closing prices)
March 10 Eldridge Industries, the U.S. owner of Dick Clark Productions Inc, said on Friday that one of its affiliates terminated an agreement to sell off the TV production company to Chinese conglomerate Dalian Wanda Group.