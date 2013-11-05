BRIEF-Momo announces financial results for Q4 and fiscal year 2016
* Momo announces unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016
SAO PAULO Nov 5 OSX Brasil SA, the struggling shipbuilder controlled by tycoon Eike Batista, on Tuesday obtained refinancing on a 400 million real ($175 million) loan about 17 days after it had come due, two sources with direct knowledge of the situation said.
State-run Caixa Econômica Federal and Banco Santander Brasil SA, the lender that provided a guarantee to make the loan feasible, agreed to roll over the credit line for an additional 12 months, said one of the sources, who declined to be identified in order to comply with banking secrecy rules.
* Momo announces unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016
* Whitecap resources inc qtrly average production of 50,612 boe/d in q4/16 compared to 42,067 boe/d in q4/15
OSLO, March 7 Norway's central bank, which manages the country's $900 billion wealth fund, has excluded an additional 10 companies from its portfolio due to their use or production of coal, and has put two firms under observation, it said on Tuesday.