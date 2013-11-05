By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Nov 5 OSX Brasil SA, the
struggling shipbuilder controlled by former Brazilian
billionaire Eike Batista, got a much-needed lifeline on Tuesday
after two banks agreed to refinance a 400 million real ($175
million) loan 17 days after it had come due.
State-run Caixa Econômica Federal and Banco Santander Brasil
SA, the lender that provided a guarantee to make the
loan feasible, agreed on Tuesday to roll over the credit line
for an additional 12 months, two sources with direct knowledge
of the transaction told Reuters. The original loan had an
18-month maturity.
Shares of OSX jumped on the news. The stock reversed early
losses and soared as much as 23 percent to 0.65 reais - OSX's
biggest jump in more than three weeks. OSX has shed 95 percent
of its value so far this year.
The refinancing comes less than a week after Batista's oil
producer, OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações SA, filed
for bankruptcy protection and improves the odds that OSX can
avoid the same fate. Nearly all OSX business involves building
or leasing vessels for OGX, which is not producing enough oil
and gas to pay for them.
The crisis of investor confidence in Batista's industrial
empire pushed Batista off his perch as the world's
seventh-richest man and led to a struggle between shareholders,
banks and bondholders over remaining assets. His unraveling has
become a symbol of Brazil's economic woes after a decade-long
boom made it one of the world's hottest emerging economies.
The Rio de Janeiro-based shipbuilder had debts of 5.3
billion reais as of June, with about 1.1 billion reais of that
amount coming from Caixa, Brazil's largest mortgage lender. OSX
has been racing to refinance those debts in recent weeks as it
considered whether to file for bankruptcy protection as well,
according to four sources familiar with the negotiations.
Santander Brasil agreed to put forward 100 percent of the
guarantee for the loan, one of the former sources said. Both
sources, who declined to be identified in order to comply with
local banking secrecy rules, said talks between OSX and banks
took longer than expected because the lenders wanted more
collateral from OSX to seal the deal.
Caixa and Santander Brasil did not have an immediate comment
on the loan refinancing. OSX could not confirm the information.
BONDS RISE
The price on OSX's 9.25 percent secured bond due on March
2015 gained 1 cent on the dollar to 81 cents on
Tuesday.
In addition, bank executives were especially worried that
the interdependence between OSX and OGX would make the former
more vulnerable during the latter's bankruptcy protection
process, one of the sources said.
Like other companies in Batista's EBX Group, OSX's troubles
stem from the failure of OGX to meet any of its ambitious oil
production targets. After starting output at its first field in
early 2012, OGX repeatedly missed goals despite reassuring
investors that copious amounts of oil would soon flow.
OSX, whose assets include an unfinished shipyard on the
northern coast of Rio de Janeiro state, is one of OGX's biggest
creditors. OGX owes OSX at least 2.45 billion reais, according
to documents filed with the bankruptcy court.
In recent weeks, OSX has speed up the refinancing of other
loans to stay afloat. Last month, the shipbuilder won a
refinancing of a loan worth 518 million reais from state
development bank BNDES for an undisclosed period.
Batista's personal fortune, meanwhile, has been nearly wiped
out. Once valued at about $34 billion, enough to make him the
world's seventh-richest man, the 56-year-old former powerboat
racer is worth less than $1 billion today.
With most of his wealth gone, Batista could no longer borrow
the large sums he had used to keep his companies, nearly all
start-ups with little or no revenue, afloat until production
began in earnest.