RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO Nov 6 OSX Brasil SA
, the Brazilian shipbuilder controlled by former
billionaire Eike Batista, is considering seeking court
protection from creditors as early as Wednesday, three sources
with direct knowledge of the plans told Reuters.
OSX will likely petition the same Rio de Janeiro court where
Batista's oil producer OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações SA
sought protection on Oct. 30, said one of the
sources, who declined to be identified by name because the plans
are private. With the move, OSX will put 5.3 billion reais ($2.3
billion) of debt under court protection.
The refinancing of a 461 million real ($201 million) loan to
OSX by state-run Caixa Econômica Federal and Banco Santander
Brasil SA on Tuesday for an additional 12 months
will give OSX a much-needed lifeline and cash flow relief as it
enters the proceedings, a second source noted.
The situation follows more than a year during which
Batista's Grupo EBX, a sprawling empire of energy, mining and
logistics companies including OGX and OSX, collapsed under a
mountain of debt after missing production targets. Batista has
sold off controlling stakes and major assets of three other
companies to reduce his conglomerate's debt.
"Bankruptcy protection is a possibility that the company has
considered, but there is no decision on whether we will use it,"
a spokeswoman for OSX in Rio de Janeiro told Reuters on
Wednesday.
OSX, whose assets include an unfinished shipyard at the Port
of Açú, which is located north of Rio de Janeiro state, is also
one of OGX's biggest creditors. OGX owes OSX at least 2.45
billion reais, according to documents filed with the bankruptcy
court.
Filing for bankruptcy protection could help OSX save its
shipyard unit, part of which is ready to begin operations at
Açú, two of the sources added. Açú operator LLX Logística SA
said it was in advanced talks with OSX and its
shipyard unit to renegotiate their earlier contracts for the use
of the port.
Last week's filing by OGX aimed to restructure 11.2 billion
reais in debt, making it the largest-ever corporate bankruptcy
filing in Latin America.
($1 = 2.29 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Asher Levine and Brad Haynes in São
Paulo; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)