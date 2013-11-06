By Jeb Blount, Sabrina Lorenzi and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO Nov 6 OSX Brasil SA
, the Brazilian shipbuilder controlled by former
billionaire Eike Batista, is considering seeking court
protection from creditors as early as Wednesday, three sources
with direct knowledge of the plans told Reuters.
OSX would likely petition the same Rio de Janeiro court
where Batista's oil producer OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações SA
sought protection on Oct. 30, said one source.
With the move, OSX will put 5.3 billion reais ($2.3 billion)
of debt under court protection. The refinancing on Tuesday of a
461 million real ($201 million) loan to OSX by Caixa Econômica
Federal and Banco Santander Brasil SA for an
additional 12 months will give OSX much-needed cash flow as it
enters the proceedings, a second source said.
The situation follows more than a year during which
Batista's Grupo EBX, a sprawling empire of energy, mining and
logistics companies including OGX and OSX, collapsed under a
mountain of debt after missing production targets.
Batista has sold off controlling stakes and major assets of
three other companies to reduce his conglomerate's debt.
The decision to seek court protection from creditors gained
support over the past couple of weeks. Insiders and close
advisers to the company as well as Batista saw it as the only
solution to avert liquidation, the third source noted. All of
the sources declined to be identified because the plans are
private.
A filing could put OSX's $500 million in dollar-denominated
bonds due in March 2015 into default, investors
said.
"Bankruptcy protection is a possibility that the company has
considered, but there is no decision on whether we will use it,"
a spokeswoman for OSX in Rio de Janeiro said on Wednesday.
Shares of the company fell 12.5 percent on Wednesday,
erasing some of Tuesday's 21 percent gain after Reuters reported
the loan refinancing went through. OSX is down 94 percent this
year.
The price on OSX's 9.25 percent secured bond gained 3 cents
on the dollar to 84 cents from Tuesday.
CRISIS OF CONFIDENCE
The crisis in investor confidence in Batista's industrial
empire pushed him off his perch as the world's seventh-richest
man and led to a struggle between shareholders, banks and
bondholders over remaining assets. Batista's unraveling has
become a symbol of Brazil's economic woes after a decade-long
boom that made it one of the world's hottest emerging economies.
Creditors of OSX have been especially worried that the
interdependence between OSX and OGX would make the former more
vulnerable during the latter's bankruptcy proceedings, one
source said.
Like other companies in Batista's EBX Group, OSX's troubles
stem from the failure of OGX to meet its ambitious oil
production targets. After starting output at its first field in
early 2012, OGX repeatedly missed goals despite reassuring
investors that copious amounts of oil would soon flow.
After informing investors that firm orders for vessels
reached about $7 billion about a year ago, the decline of OGX
weighed down on the feasibility of OSX's order pipeline, the
second source said. For most of this year, OSX has dismissed
workers as orders plunged, and put some businesses on the block
as losses and debt-servicing costs soared.
OSX is also one of OGX's biggest creditors. OGX owes OSX at
least 2.45 billion reais, according to documents filed with the
bankruptcy court.
Filing for bankruptcy protection could help OSX save its
shipyard unit, part of which is ready to begin operations at the
port in Açú, according to two sources. Açú operator LLX
Logística SA said it was in advanced talks with OSX
and its shipyard unit to renegotiate earlier contracts for the
use of the port.
OSX hopes to operate a scaled-back version of what was
originally planned as the Southern Hemisphere's largest
shipyard, with advice from South Korea's Hyundai Heavy
Industries Co. Hyundai owns about 10 percent of OSX.
In addition to building, repairing and modifying vessels,
OSX hopes to sell or lease unused land and dock space at Açú to
other marine construction and service companies seeking to
capitalize on Brazil's offshore oil boom, the third source said.
Last week's filing by OGX aimed to restructure 11.2 billion
reais in debt, making it the largest-ever corporate bankruptcy
filing in Latin America.