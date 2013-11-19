SAO PAULO Nov 19 A bridge loan granted by Brazilian state development bank BNDES to troubled shipbuilder OSX Brasil SA came due on Monday and was assumed by Banco Votorantim SA, which had guaranteed the debt, two local newspapers reported on Tuesday.

BNDES decided not to roll over the bridge loan after OSX, controlled by former billionaire Eike Batista, filed for bankruptcy protection earlier this month, Valor Economico and O Estado de S. Paulo reported.

According to the reports, the bridge loan amounted to between 517 million reais ($227 million) and 548 million reais ($241 million).

Estado said Votorantim already paid the debt and will write down the loan in its fourth-quarter results, which will affect the earnings of Banco do Brasil, Latin America's largest bank and one of Votorantim's main shareholders.

Banco do Brasil holds a 49.9 percent stake in Banco Votorantim.

Votorantim and OSX officials were not immediately available to confirm the reports. BNDES declined comment.