SAO PAULO Aug 5 Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista
agreed on Tuesday to transfer a 10.44 percent stake he has in
port and logistics company Prumo Logística SA to
sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Development Co PJSC.
The transaction is expected to be completed during the third
quarter, Prumo said in a securities filing after receiving a
notification from Batista's office. Batista, who founded the
company and originally named it LLX Logística SA, is divesting
some of his holdings in an effort to renegotiate about $2
billion in debt with Mubadala.
The filing did not give further details on the transaction.
