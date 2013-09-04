BRIEF-Resolute Energy to acquire 4,600 net acres in Reeves County
* Resolute Energy Corporation announces $160 million Delaware Basin acquisition
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 4 Brazilian OGX Petróleo e Gás Participações SA said on Wednesday that controlling shareholder Eike Batista sold 177.2 million shares of the oil company in recent days, a stake representing 5.49 percent of OGX.
Batista has sold 11.14 percent of OGX's stock since March, the Rio de Janeiro-based company said in a statement. Batista, who is selling shares to help pay debt, said on Aug. 29 that he intends to hold on to at least 50.01 percent of OGX stock, the minimum for a controlling stake, after his share-sale plan is complete.
* Eloro Resources and Cott Oil and Gas announce $5 million option agreement for a 25% interest in La Victoria Project, Peru
* Staged $5 million earn-in agreement with Eloro Resources Ltd for up to 25% interest in La Victoria Project, Peru