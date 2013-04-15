METALS-London copper steadies as demand view supports
* Strike continues at Noranda zinc processing plant in Canada
SAO PAULO, April 15 Brazil securities regulator CVM suspended for 30 days the initial public offering of shares of Banco do Brasil insurance unit BB Seguridade on Monday, citing an irregular use of advertising materials.
* Strike continues at Noranda zinc processing plant in Canada
LONDON, March 1 Britain has sidelined the minister responsible for financial services from addressing the impact on the sector of leaving the EU, a shakeup that a senior bank executive called a "vote of no confidence" in the industry's main government contact.
* FY fully diluted fair value NAV per share $20.01 versus $19.08 year ago