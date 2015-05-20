UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SAO PAULO May 20 The Brazilian beef plants approved for export to China include five from JBS SA , two from Marfrig SA and one from Minerva SA, Fernando Sampaio, director of Brazilian beef exporter's association Abiec, said on Wednesday.
The exports should start in June, Sampaio told Reuters the day after Chinese Premier Li Keqiang signed trade, finance and investment deals worth tens of billions of dollars in Brasilia.
Shares of JBS rose 0.9 percent in Sao Paulo; Marfrig shares rose 2.16 percent, and Minerva shares rose 3 percent. (Reporting by Gustavo Bonato; Editing by Leslie Adler)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.