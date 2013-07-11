SAO PAULO, July 11 Brazil's beef exports jumped 21 percent in the first half of 2013 compared with the same period a year earlier, thanks to a more favorable exchange rate and increased demand abroad, the country's main beef industry group said on Thursday.

Brazil, the world's top beef exporter, shipped 674,700 tonnes abroad and profits from those exports rose 13.6 percent to a record $3 billion in the six-month period.

Abiec's President Antonio Jorge Cardelli said the increase was helped by access to new markets in Asia and the Middle East. Hong Kong was the main destination for Brazilian beef in the period, followed by Russia.

Though Brazil is the world's top meat exporter, it actually consumes 80 percent of the beef it produces domestically.

Brazil's currency, the real , weakened more than 4 percent against the U.S. dollar in June, making Brazilian exports more desirable abroad. The real is the second-worst performer against the dollar among the 36 most-traded currencies this year, according to Thomson Reuters data.