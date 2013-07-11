SAO PAULO, July 11 Brazil's beef exports jumped
21 percent in the first half of 2013 compared with the same
period a year earlier, thanks to a more favorable exchange rate
and increased demand abroad, the country's main beef industry
group said on Thursday.
Brazil, the world's top beef exporter, shipped 674,700
tonnes abroad and profits from those exports rose 13.6 percent
to a record $3 billion in the six-month period.
Abiec's President Antonio Jorge Cardelli said the increase
was helped by access to new markets in Asia and the Middle East.
Hong Kong was the main destination for Brazilian beef in the
period, followed by Russia.
Though Brazil is the world's top meat exporter, it actually
consumes 80 percent of the beef it produces domestically.
Brazil's currency, the real , weakened more
than 4 percent against the U.S. dollar in June, making Brazilian
exports more desirable abroad. The real is the second-worst
performer against the dollar among the 36 most-traded currencies
this year, according to Thomson Reuters data.