UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SAO PAULO Dec 10 Brazil will likely export 1.4 million tonnes of beef in 2015 worth $6 billion, beef exporters association Abiec said on Thursday.
In 2014 Brazil shipped abroad 1.56 million tonnes worth $7.2 billion, according to a release from Abiec in January. (Reporting by Natalia Scalzaretto; Writing by Caroline Stauffer)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.