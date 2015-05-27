SAO PAULO May 27 Russia has banned the import of meat from 10 Brazilian processing plants starting on June 9, the Russian news agency Interfax said on Wednesday, weakening shares of Brazil's big beef exporters JBS SA and Marfrig SA.

Rosselkhoznadzor, the Russian food safety regulator, announced the ban after its inspectors visited the Brazilian plants in March, Interfax said.

Russia, the second biggest importer of Brazilian beef and a major importer of the country's pork, regularly bans imports from Brazilian meat packers.

Brazil's beef export association Abiec said large meats processors have capacity to redirect animals to other plants that were not banned by Rosselkhoznadzor, which said imports would be temporarily banned due to phytosanitary risks at the facilities in question.

"There is no commercial problem of any kind... If I can't export here, I'll export from there. Our capacity is very large," Abiec President Antonio Camardelli said.

BRF SA, a major Brazilian pork and poultry processor, also had its pork exports to Russia banned by Rosselkhoznadzor.

JBS shares traded down 0.4 percent at 16.21 reais, while Marfrig shares were down 1.4 percent at 4.14 reais in the afternoon session in Sao Paulo. BRF shares were up 1 percent at 64.33 reais. (Reporting by Gustavo Bonato; Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Marguerita Choy)