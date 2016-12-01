UPDATE 3-Toshiba to sell part of chip business, first step in offsetting huge charge
* Toshiba approves plans to split off chip business by end-March
SAO PAULO Dec 1 Brazilian beer production totaled 12.769 million hectoliters in November, a 3.7 percent drop from the same month a year ago, according to data released by Brazil's internal revenue service on Thursday.
As Brazil's consumers cut spending amid a prolonged recession, soft drinks production slumped 10.5 percent in November to 11.929 million hectoliters compared with the year-earlier month, the data showed on Thursday. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by W Simon)
* Toshiba approves plans to split off chip business by end-March
* As of December 31, 2016, cash and cash equivalents were 45.6 million euros ($48.1 million)
ZURICH, Jan 27 The Swiss blue-chip SMI was seen opening 0.2 percent firmer at 8,420 points on Friday, according to premarket indications by bank Julius Baer .