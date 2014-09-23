BRASILIA, Sept 23 The Brazilian government has no plans to raise taxes on beverages this year, a representative of the industry said on Tuesday after meeting Finance Minister Guido Mantega.

In May, the government delayed the tax increase for three months to avoid a spurt in prices during the month-long World Cup of soccer in June. Representatives of the national association of bars and restaurants said at the time that the increase could also result in the firing of thousands of workers. (Reporting by Nestor Rabelo; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by David Gregorio)