* BG sale, if confirmed, would follow Devon, Shell, Repsol
* BG wants to raise capital for Brazil capex plan -report
SAO PAULO Oct 8 Britain's BG Group BG.L may
sell some of its Brazilian oil assets, a local paper said,
which would put it in line with other oil majors that are
paring back or reshuffling exposure in the country.
The potential sale is to be part of BG's effort to raise
capital for a $30 billion investment plan through 2020 in
Brazil, the Estado de S. Paulo newspaper reported on Saturday
without naming sources.
The company did not respond to requests for comment by
Reuters at the time of publication.
BG is partner with Brazil's state-run oil company Petrobras
(PETR4.SA) in some of the biggest ultradeep-water discoveries
in history, including the BM-S-11 exploratory block in the
Santos Basin off the coast of Sao Paulo state.
The block is estimated to hold upward of 8 billion barrels
of recoverable oil or its equivalent in the Lula field alone.
The block holds other promising fields.
BG has a 25 percent stake in BM-S-11, while Petrobras has
65 percent and Portugal's Galp, 10 percent. BG also holds
stakes in the major BM-S-9 and BM-S-10 blocks in the same basin
that is expected to become one of Brazil's main producing
regions in the future.
The local trade journal Gas Brasil reported in late
September that BG was in talks with Chinese oil majors CNOOC
(0883.HK) and Sinopec (600688.SS) to sell them a 5 to 10
percent stake in some of the so-called subsalt fields that it
holds rights to.
If confirmed, BG's divestiture of some of its exposure to
exploration and production in Brazil will be the latest in a
series of similar decisions by its peers.
In 2010, U.S.-based Devon (DVN.N) announced that it was
selling BP (BP.L) its deep-water fields in Brazil in a $7
billion deal that included assets in Azerbaijan and the Gulf of
Mexico. [ID:nN10118817]
In July, Royal-Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) said it had unloaded
its 20 percent stake in a major deep-water subsalt exploration
block off Brazil's coast to two local start-up companies, Barra
Energia and QGEP. [ID:nN1E7640J7]
In late September, a source with knowledge of the plans
said Anadarko Petroleum Corp (APC.N) is considering the sale of
some assets in Brazil and has retained bankers to look for
buyers. [ID:nL5E7KS09A]
Norway's Statoil (STL.OL) and Spain's Repsol (REP.MC) have
also sold some of their stakes in Brazil's offshore oil fields
to Chinese companies.
Analysts say that such sales are to be expected as the big
companies reshuffle assets to optimize revenues and risk going
forward as the global energy and investment climate shifts.
(Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Eric Beech)