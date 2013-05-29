* Biden in Brazil to boost business, diplomatic ties
* Urges Brazil to be more vocal in defense of democracy
* Trip lays groundwork for Rousseff visit to Washington
By Paulo Prada
RIO DE JANEIRO, May 29 U.S. Vice President Joe
Biden encouraged Brazil on Wednesday to open its economy further
to keep up with free trade trends worldwide as he started a
visit aimed at boosting business between the two largest
economies in the Americas.
Much of the future relationship with the United States will
depend on whether Brazil, whose economy still remains relatively
protected by high tariffs and other barriers, can make trade
easier, Biden said in a speech to local authorities and business
leaders at a wharf by Rio's port.
Biden, citing U.S. efforts to deepen trade and investment
ties with China, Europe, and other faster-growing countries on
Latin America's Pacific coast, pressed Brazil not to fall
behind.
"It's up to Brazil to decide whether to pursue this path and
seize the opportunities," Biden said.
His three-day visit, part of a week-long swing through South
America and the Caribbean, comes as Washington gears up for a
state visit by President Dilma Rousseff later this year.
Brazil's economy - the world's seventh-biggest - is slowly
rebounding from a two-year lull following a decade of growth.
Brasilia is seeking more clout with the United States and other
major economies it increasingly sees as its peers.
Biden urged Brazil, which has historically refrained from
criticizing authoritarian regimes from Cuba to the Middle East,
to be more vocal in the defense of democracy. While praising
Brazil's successful emergence, Biden said "what goes with that
is the worldwide responsibility to speak."
After divergences on trade, Middle East policy and other
differences during the administrations of their predecessors,
Rousseff and U.S. President Barack Obama have gradually forged
closer diplomatic ties in hopes that their nations can become
larger markets for one another.
The two countries have made incremental progress on trade
issues such as agriculture, energy, aviation and space
technology.
In recent weeks, leaders of major U.S. and Brazilian
companies have been lobbying both governments to work on more of
the small agreements that over time could add up to wholesale
progress for bilateral business.
"Everybody's looking for building blocks to bring the
countries closer together," said one U.S. official who spoke on
condition of anonymity. "It's indicative of how people are
trying to give greater structure to our trade and investment."
OIL AND JET FIGHTERS
Biden toured a research facility of state-run oil giant
Petrobras with the company's president, Maria das
Graças Foster, and was briefed on the geology of Brazil's
offshore subsalt fields, where U.S. firms are keen to operate.
He later discussed aviation, energy, infrastructure and
industrial issues with senior executives from leading private
companies Boeing Co, Chevron, construction
conglomerate Odebrecht and steelmaker Gerdau.
"I want to underscore the importance of the private sector
in terms of our relationship," Biden told reporters, stressing
that companies, not governments, could do the most to build ties
between the two countries.
Among many pending issues between the United States and
Brazil are a longstanding effort to ease visa restrictions for
travel between the two nations and a push by U.S. companies for
protection of intellectual property rights in a Brazilian
marketplace rife with pirated software and technology.
Meanwhile, Washington is still urging Brazil to back Boeing
on a planned purchase to upgrade its fighter jet fleet. Brazil,
for its part, is eager to get U.S. backing for long-coveted
permanent seat on the U.N. Security Council.
After a visit by Obama to Brazil in 2011, the White House
said it recognized Brazil's ambitions at the United Nations, but
stopped short of backing its call for a place on the council.
Rousseff is expected to make a state visit to Washington in
October, the first by a Brazilian leader in two decades. While
she has already been on official business to the United States
as president, the full state visit will last longer and involve
closer diplomacy.
On Thursday, Biden is scheduled to visit a hillside Rio slum
before flying to Brasilia, the capital, for meetings on Friday
with Rousseff and Brazilian Vice President Michel Temer.