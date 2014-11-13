SAO PAULO Nov 13 Biosev SA, the
Brazilian sugar and ethanol unit of French commodities trader
Louis Dreyfus Corp, posted a quarterly loss as
revenue fell due to stock building efforts.
The company, the world's second largest sugar cane
processor, on Wednesday reported a loss of 42.4 million reais
($16.6 million) for its fiscal second quarter ended in September
from profit of 80.4 million reais last year. Net revenue fell 16
percent due to stock-building efforts and a 148 percent jump in
financial costs from the stronger dollar.
Without adjusting its outlook on crushing, the volume of
cane harvested will be at the low end of its forecast of 29
million to 31.5 million tonnes for the season from April 2014 to
March 2015 season, the company said.
Although adjusted net debt rose 11 percent to 4.10 billion
reais on Sept. 30 from the end of the first quarter on June 30,
Biosev reduced short-term debt by 11 percent as it shifted to
longer-term commitments.
Net debt as a ratio to EBITDA, or earnings before interest,
taxes, depreciation and amortization, rose to 4 from 3.2, with
the company citing the high level of financially liquid stocks
of sugar and ethanol being held.
Like many of its peers, Biosev is holding off selling
products in the near term to benefit from expected higher
prices later in the season.
Expectations of improving sugar prices over the next year
were reflected in a drop in hedging, which fell to the
equivalent of 348,000 tonnes of sugar in No. 11 sugar futures
contracts on the New York ICE exchange, from 1.45 million tonnes
worth held on Sept. 30 a year ago.
Investments in processing and cane area expansion fell 69
percent in the quarter as the company focused capital
expenditures on crop maintenance and ongoing operations.
Net revenue fell by 17 percent to 1.11 billion reais ($431
million) over the period, as it stockpiled product. Sugar
production was down 19 percent in the quarter from 689,000
tonnes a year ago, while ethanol output was up 10 percent.
Sugar stocks were up 18 percent from a year ago, and ethanol
stocks rose 99 percent.
Its fiscal year begins on April 1, with the start of the
cane harvest.
(Reporting by Reese Ewing; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)