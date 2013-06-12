(Adds details) By Fabiola Gomes SAO PAULO, June 12 Biosev, the Brazilian sugar and ethanol group controlled by French commodities trader Louis Dreyfus, will reverse losses registered over the past year with better use of its crushing capacity and capital structure this season, Chief Executive Christophe Akli said on Wednesday. After logging a 185.4 million real ($86 million) loss in the fourth quarter that ended in March, coinciding with Brazil's main cane crop season, Biosev said it expects to process 33 million tonnes of cane into sugar and ethanol this 2013/14 crop that began in April, 12 percent more than a year ago. Brazil's center-south is forecast to crush a record 590 million tonne crop this season versus 536 million during the previous April-March year, which is expected to use more of the region's capacity to crush the crop. This will spread operating costs over a larger stream of revenue. Akli said the bigger cane crop would allow the group to use 87 percent of its milling capacity in the 2013/14 season, up from 73.7 percent last season. Biosev also paid down some of its debt with the $407 million raised from a initial public offering of shares on the BM&FBovespa stock exchange in April. Akli said this would help the company's capital structure and to reduce financing costs. Cane mills have been struggling to survive in Brazil over the past few years as production costs have risen broadly and consistently but mills have been unable to pass on these to the consumers of ethanol until recently. Sugar prices have also plummeted 32 percent from July 2012 to a three-year low of 16.21 cents. Akli said the company had locked in 98 percent of the company's expected sugar production this season at around 21 cents a pound. "Whoever goes to the spot market now to sell, if they didn't hedge, will get 16 cents/lb," he said. The company will shift operations to favor the output of ethanol, which is offering better returns, while reducing its sugar production as global prices hover around three-year lows. Biosev will produce 2.1 million tonnes of sugar from the current season, down from 2.2 million last crop, Akli said, while ethanol production will expand to 1.3 billion liters from 1 billion a year ago. Biosev, which ranks as Brazil's second largest producer of sugar and ethanol after Raizen, the joint venture of Cosan and Shell, is in the process of expanding its crushing capacity by 6 million tonnes a year beyond the current capacity of 38 million tonnes cane a year, Akli said. He said he expects market conditions to improve in the coming seasons for the sector, after the government raised the price of gasoline, allowing ethanol to compete more effectively on the flex-fuel car market. The government also raised the mandatory blend of ethanol in gasoline to 25 percent on May 1 from 20 percent previously, creating additional demand of roughly 2 billion liters a year. The government also slashed taxes on ethanol and lowered government credit rates for ethanol production. (Writing by Reese Ewing; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Sofina Mirza-Reid)