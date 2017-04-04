SAO PAULO, April 4 Brazil's state development
bank BNDES will announce next week new rules to allow sharing of
guarantees for infrastructure financing among banks, Chief
Executive Officer Maria Silvia Bastos Marques said on Tuesday.
Speaking at an investment conference sponsored by Banco
Bradesco BBI SA, Bastos said BNDES will discuss with the World
Bank new mechanisms to strengthen guarantees and may also
finance private banks to issue infrastructure bonds.
The development bank is preparing to return to capital
markets, she said.
(Reporting by Bruno Federowski; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer;
Editing by Daniel Flynn)