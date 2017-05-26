SAO PAULO May 26 Maria Silvia Bastos has resigned as head of BNDES due to personal reasons, the Brazilian development bank said in a statement on Friday.

BNDES director Ricardo Ramos will take over her position on an interim basis, the statement said. BNDES has been ensnared in recent months in a mounting political scandal over investments in JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, years before Bastos took over at the helm of the bank. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Bruno Federowski; Editing by Frances Kerry)