RIO DE JANEIRO May 26 The incoming head of Brazil's state development bank BNDES said on Friday he will not have a special focus on loans disbursed by the previous management.

In an interview with Reuters, Paulo Rabello de Castro said he will only know the details of loans to corruption-embroiled JBS SA, the world's largest meatpacker, when he takes office next week. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Alonso Soto; Editing by Sandra Maler)