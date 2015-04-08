BRIEF-Proqr appoints David Rodman, MD as chief development strategy officer
* ProQR appoints David M. Rodman, MD as chief development strategy officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 8 Brazil's BNDES development bank aims to reach loan disbursements of around 170 billion reais ($56 billion) in 2015, of which 60 billion reais will go to infrastructure investments, the bank's head of infrastructure Nelson Siffert said on Wednesday.
($1 = 3.05 reais) (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Reese Ewing and Brad Hayes; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Insys announces saeed motahari to become president and chief executive officer and member of the board of directors effective April 17, 2017