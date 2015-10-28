(Repeats Tuesday evening story for additional subscribers)
By Alonso Soto
BRASILIA Oct 27 Brazil's National Treasury and
state development bank BNDES are in talks to abate
multimullion dollar debts that are eroding government fiscal
accounts, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on
Tuesday.
In the last couple of years, President Dilma Rousseff has
delayed payments worth around 26.5 billion reais ($6.8 billion)
to the BNDES related to massive disbursements of subsidized
loans to local companies to boost capital spending.
That debt, as well as others the government holds with state
banks that financed the payment of social programs while
revenues plummeted, is at the heart of a case against Rousseff
that could lead to her impeachment. The total debt of the
so-called accounting tricks amounts to between 35 billion reais
and 40 billion reais, analysts say.
Under terms of the cross-debt deal, BNDES could opt for the
early repayment of 26.5 billion reais in long-term debt owed to
the Treasury and, in exchange, the government could use that
money to honor the arrears, the two sources said.
"There is this proposal to resolve the account discrepancies
between the BNDES and Treasury," said the first source, who
requested anonymity because the negotiations are underway. "This
is an operation that would not affect the bank's cash flow nor
the country's gross debt, but would have an impact on net debt."
The official said the operation would erase the fiscal
"skeletons that remain in the closet" and help rebuild the
credibility of the government fiscal management after a series
of accounting maneuvers criticized by the market.
The BNDES declined to comment. The finance ministry did not
reply to an email seeking comments.
The government earlier on Tuesday announced a projected
primary budget deficit of 51.8 billion reais for this year as a
deepening political and economic crisis drags down federal
revenues. The administration, however, acknowledged the deficit
could be bigger if it decides to pay the debt it owes to
state-controlled banks before year-end.
The repeated payment delays under Rousseff become known as
fiscal "backpedaling."
The Federal Accounts Court, known as the TCU, on Oct. 7
ruled that Rousseff manipulated its accounts in 2014 by delaying
payments to lenders to disguise a widening fiscal deficit.
Opposition lawmakers are using the ruling to argue for
impeachment proceedings against the unpopular leftist leader in
an increasingly hostile Congress.
The TCU still has to decide if the government should repay
the debts immediately or in installments.
