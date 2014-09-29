RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 29 Loan disbursements at Brazil state development bank BNDES slipped 5 percent in the first eight months of the year, although a slight recovery took place in the third quarter, the chief of the bank said on Monday.

The bank, Brazil's main source of long-term credit for corporations, witnessed requests recover "a little" between August and September, president Luciano Coutinho said at an event in Rio de Janeiro.

Market unease that drove the benchmark Bovespa stock index as much as 6 percent earlier on the day is stemming chiefly from "typical election-related swings," Coutinho noted. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and W Simon)