MOVES-Citi hires Regazzi from UBS as prime head in equities push
March 13 Citigroup Inc has hired Tom Regazzi as its new head of prime finance for North America, according to an internal memo.
RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 3 Brazil's state development bank BNDES expects the government to slow contributions in 2016 and 2017, given that plans for next year have already been largely settled, bank president Luciano Coutinho said on Wednesday.
The reduction in government funding comes as the bank reviews operations to reflect President Dilma Rousseff's priorities, Coutinho said. A new economic team taking the reins in Rousseff's second term is already looking at ways to close a gaping budget shortfall. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier)
March 13 Citigroup Inc has hired Tom Regazzi as its new head of prime finance for North America, according to an internal memo.
* Motorola Solutions expands managed & support services with Chile acquisition
NEW YORK, March 13 The Trump administration told states on Monday that it was opening the door for them to make changes to their health insurance programs by using a section of the 2010 Affordable Care Act that gives them the flexibility to do so.