MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 26
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
RIO DE JANEIRO, Sept 8 The president of Brazil's development bank BNDES, Luciano Coutinho, said on Tuesday that he was concerned over a drop in requests for loans in the first half of 2015, which reflects a climate of uncertainty in the country. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Brad Haynes and Reese Ewing; Editing by Bernard Orr)
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 25 Uber Technologies Inc suspended its pilot program for driverless cars on Saturday after a vehicle equipped with the nascent technology crashed on an Arizona roadway, the ride-hailing company and local police said.