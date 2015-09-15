SAO PAULO, Sept 15 Total loan disbursements by Brazil's development bank BNDES should fall dramaticaly in 2015, the bank's head Luciano Coutinho said on Tuesday.

Disbursements reached 190 billion reais ($49 billion) in 2014. They fell 18 percent in the first half of 2015 to 69 billion reais compared to the first half of 2014.

"We are going to see a significant reduction this year. I don't know if it will come at around the 20 percent we saw in the first half, but it will reflect the rising uncertanties in the country," said Coutinho to reporters.

($1 = 3.85 reais)