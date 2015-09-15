SAO PAULO, Sept 15 Total loan disbursements by
Brazil's development bank BNDES should fall dramaticaly in 2015,
the bank's head Luciano Coutinho said on Tuesday.
Disbursements reached 190 billion reais ($49 billion) in
2014. They fell 18 percent in the first half of 2015 to 69
billion reais compared to the first half of 2014.
"We are going to see a significant reduction this year. I
don't know if it will come at around the 20 percent we saw in
the first half, but it will reflect the rising uncertanties in
the country," said Coutinho to reporters.
($1 = 3.85 reais)
(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Marcelo Teixeira;
Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)