* Interest rate on debt cut to 5 pct from 7.25 pct
* Government seeks to boost industry with cheaper loans
RIO DE JANEIRO Jan 2 Brazil cut the interest
rate paid by its state development bank on 28.8 billion reais
($14.1 billion) of government loans, part of efforts to boost
the economy with cheaper credit, the Estado de S. Paulo
newspaper reported on Wednesday.
Under a renegotiation with Brazil's Treasury, rates on
government loans made in 2009 to the bank, known as BNDES, were
cut to the level of Brazil's official TJLP "long-term interest
rate" from a previous level of TJLP plus 2.5
percentage points, the paper reported, citing Treasury secretary
Arno Augustin.
The TJLP was cut to 5 percent on Aug. 31, from 6 percent,
the first cut in three years.
"We basically want a funding structure for BNDES to provide
cheaper finance to Brazilian industry," Augustin said.
The Treasury has put 285 billion reais of capital into BNDES
since 2009, Estado reported.
The paper also said, citing Augustin, that the Treasury was
considering injecting more money into BNDES, either through
direct injections of cash or the purchase of shares.
Officials at Brazil's finance ministry, which includes the
Treasury, did not immediately respond to telephone and e-mail
requests for comment.
BNDES is the main source of bank finance of more than one
year in Brazil, the world's No. 6 economy.
The story was first reported by Agencia Estado, the
newspaper's news agency.
($1 = 2.047 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Jeb Blount; Editing by Grant McCool)