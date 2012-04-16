(Adds details, context)
SAO PAULO, April 16 Brazil's BNDES state
development bank is likely to disburse up to 150 billion reais
($81 billion) in 2012, a slight increase over last year, as the
bank tries to help stimulate the country's stagnant economy.
BNDES chief Luciano Coutinho said on Monday the bank would
disburse between 145 billion reais and 150 billion reais this
year. That compares to 139.7 billion reais in 2011.
The BNDES has been a prime motor for economic growth in
Brazil in recent years, providing long-term financing for
infrastructure projects, productive investments and even
corporate mergers. The BNDES' loan book, which is the primary
source of long-term financing in Brazil, is much bigger than
even the World Bank's.
Government officials spoke last year of the need to reduce
the BNDES' role in the economy and open up more space for
private financing. Yet an unexpectedly pronounced economic
slowdown that started in the second half of 2011 has put the
bank's financing back at the forefront of government policy.
( $1 = 1.83 reais)
