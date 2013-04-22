* Policy has run its course, says bank's president

* BNDES to focus on technology, innovation

* Bank "fine" in its exposure to Grupo EBX

SAO PAULO, April 22 Brazil's state development bank BNDES has ended its policy of fostering so-called national champions in strategic sectors after the policy went as far as it could, BNDES president Luciano Coutinho said in a newspaper interview published on Monday.

"The promotion of competitiveness for large multinational companies is an order of business that has been concluded," Coutinho told newspaper O Estado de S.Paulo.

The policy, which was implemented during the second term of former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, helped funnel billions of reais in subsidized loans to companies struggling to stay afloat following the global financial crisis while fostering mergers among rival firms.

"It's a policy that had its merits and went as far as it could go," Coutinho said, adding that Brazil is relatively limited in the number of sectors in which it can be internationally competitive.

In dismantling the policy, which supported sectors deemed strategic ranging from petrochemicals to food processing to telecommunications, the bank will focus its efforts on supporting more innovation-based sectors such as health and pharmaceuticals, Coutinho said.

Coutinho added that the bank was "fine" in relation to its exposure to billionaire Eike Batista's troubled EBX group of companies, though did not elaborate further. (Reporting by Asher Levine)