RIO DE JANEIRO May 8 Brazil's national
development bank will supply less credit and increase interest
rates for upcoming concessions of infrastructure projects,
newspaper Valor Economico reported on Friday.
The bank, known as BNDES, will limit its participation in
total financing in the new infrastructure projects to 50
percent, down from the current 70 percent limit, Valor reported,
without citing its sources.
Interest rates will also go up. Only 25 percent of the total
financing will benefit from the bank's lower TJLP long-term
rate, currently at 6 percent, the paper reported. That can go up
to 50 percent if a company agrees to raise part of the financing
by issuing debentures.
BNDES' representatives were not immediately available to
comment on the report.
Though expected to be smaller than the three previous
investment programs, this year's package is seen as President
Dilma Rousseff's best hope of offseting aggressive economic
belt-tightening.
State lending to the projects is expected to decline,
however, as the government tries to curb rising debt levels to
protect its investment grade. Unlike in previous years, the
Treasury is not expected to transfer funds to the BNDES in 2015.
(Reporting by Walter Brandimarte; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)