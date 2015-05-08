(Adds confirmation from sources, no comment from BNDES and Planning Ministry)

RIO DE JANEIRO May 8 Brazil's national development bank will supply less credit and increase interest rates for upcoming concessions of infrastructure projects, three government sources said on Friday.

The bank, known as BNDES, will limit its participation in total financing in the new infrastructure projects to 50 percent, down from the current 70 percent limit, two finance ministry sources and a senior BNDES executive told Reuters.

Interest rates will also go up. Only 25 percent of the total financing will benefit from the bank's lower TJLP long-term rate, currently at 6 percent, the sources said. That can go up to 50 percent if a company agrees to raise part of the financing by issuing debentures.

The changes were first reported by newspaper Valor Economico on Friday.

A BNDES spokeswoman declined to comment on the report. The planning ministry, which is responsible for the design of the infrastructure projects, also declined to comment.

Though expected to be smaller than the three previous investment programs, this year's package is seen as President Dilma Rousseff's best hope of offseting aggressive economic belt-tightening.

State lending to the projects is expected to decline, however, as the government tries to curb rising debt levels to protect its investment grade. Unlike in previous years, the Treasury is not expected to transfer funds to the BNDES in 2015. (Reporting by Alonso Soto in Brasilia and Walter Brandimarte in Rio de Janeiro; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)