BRIEF-First Quantum Minerals sees 2017 copper production of 570,000 tonnes
BRASILIA Nov 8 Brazil's state development bank BNDES wants to sell equity holdings in listed and privately held companies at a faster pace than currently, to help bolster corporate financing and transparency in Latin America's largest economy, Chief Executive Officer Maria Sílvia Bastos Marques said on Monday.
Bastos said at an event in Brasilia that the bank intends to have a "faster turnover" of the equity holdings managed by investment arm BNDES Participações SA. She declined to elaborate, citing the fact that much of those holdings are in companies that are publicly listed. (Reporting by Leonardo Goy; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal)
KINSHASA, Jan 26 Freeport-McMoRan Inc paid $33 million to resolve claims brought against it by Congo state miner Gecamines over the sale of its majority stake in the Tenke copper mine to China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC), it said in a statement.
Jan 26 BNY Mellon Wealth Management said on Thursday it promoted Peter Wilson to wealth manager in Delaware.